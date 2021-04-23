Democrats Sue To Block AZ Election Audit.

Arizona Democrats are suing to halt the state’s ballot recount and audit of the 2020 election.

The lawsuit, filed by the Arizona Democratic Party and the sole Democrat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, alleges “Republican Senate President Karen Fann and another GOP senator promised a judge that they would protect the secrecy of the ballots and voter privacy before he ruled the Senate could access 2.1 million voted ballots and the tabulation machines used to count them.”

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction blocking the audit and recount, emphasizing its lack of transparency would cause “irreparable harm to the integrity of Arizona’s election systems.”

“The sole reason for this lawsuit and injunctions is to protect the sanctity of the ballots and more importantly to preserve voters’ privacy from a sham audit that has been corrupted by agitators and conspiracy theorists,” filer Steve Gallardo said in a Tweet.

A court hearing is set for the morning of Friday, April 23rd.