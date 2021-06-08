Dems Intro Bill Teaching ‘Hate Crime Prevention’ To Fifth Graders.

The “Education Against Hate Crimes Act of 2021” would empower the Secretary of Education to distribute grants capped at $1.5 million to fifth through 12th-grade classrooms.

“Beginning not later than one year after the date of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Education shall award grants, on a competitive basis, to eligible entities to assist such entities in conducting hate crime prevention and prejudice reduction education for secondary school students and students in middle grades,” the bill outlines.

The bill defines “hate crime and prejudice reduction education” as intended to “prevent, address, deter, and dissuade crimes against persons or an individual’s property due to the actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, disability, age, or sexual orientation of any person.”

The legislation was introduced on April 14th, 2021 and has been referred to the Committee on Education and Labor.