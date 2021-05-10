WATCH: Disney Chairman Reveals He’s ‘Inspired By Vision’ Of The Chinese Communist Party.

While praising the Chinese Communist Party, Chairman and former CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger revealed he was “inspired by their vision” and a “firm believer” in “strong collaboration.”

Iger’s remarks, unearthed by The National Pulse, come from the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations’ (NCUSCR) 2011 gala, where he was the event’s honoree. While speaking at the NCUSCR – which calls for closer ties between the U.S. and China and frequently hosts events alongside Chinese Communist Party officials – Iger revealed Disney was “inspired by the vision” of Chinese communist apparatchiks:

“We’ve also worked hard to establish a number of mutually beneficial relationships with many officials throughout China. We’re inspired by their vision and we’re grateful that they share many of our beliefs, including one about the importance of intellectual property protection.”

“I’ve watched China emerge into a global economic force, an inspiring source of great innovation, offering opportunities that we see as virtually unlimited, and the Walt Disney company has certainly been increasing its presence in that vast country,” Iger also offered in praise of the communist, repressive country.

“I happen to firmly believe that strong collaboration between China and the United States aligns our two economies, the most recognized innovators in the world, and that’s going to generate untold opportunity,” he added. At the event, Iger also hyped the company’s forthcoming Shanghai Disneyland venture, which now employs Chinese Communist Party members and hosts a “part activity center” adjacent to the park:

“We’re also excited about becoming part of the Shanghai community and welcoming its people into the Disney family. We’re certainly grateful for the support that we’ve had from the central government, from the Shanghai government, and from our new partners the Shanghai Shendi group.”

Referencing a Chinese Communist Party ambassador, Iger revealed “I’m trying to get him to Disneyland as soon as possible. We’ve had presidents of China visit Disneyland. Now it’s time for the ambassador to the United States to visit.”