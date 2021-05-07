FAIL: DNC Gets Destroyed On Twitter While Rallying For Trump’s Facebook Ban.

The Democratic National Committee attempted to use its Twitter account to rally support for Facebook to “permanently ban” Donald Trump but instead drew harsh criticism from thousands of users.

Shared the same day Facebook’s Oversight Board decided to uphold the platform’s decision to suspend Trump, the Democratic party’s post calls to make the decision permanent. “Facebook should permanently ban Donald Trump,” a graphic reads with the caption “retweet if you agree.”

At the time of publication, replies outnumber the post’s “likes” and “retweets” by nearly double – a phenomenon knows as getting “ratioed” that typically indicates a widely unpopular Tweet.

Among the replies were users writing “I remember when the dems used to be critics of corporations and censorship, not their cheerleaders” and “Thanks for the fascist perspective.” “First amendment for me but not for thee -Democrats” one user wrote, while another self-identified Democrat insisted “I don’t agree.”

Natalie Winters is an Investigative Reporter at the National Pulse and contributor to The National Pulse podcast.


