Raheem Kassam analyzes a wild CNN interview between Chris Cuomo and some guy called “Bob Kent” who is allegedly trying to rescue a presumed dead CIA guy from an island in Iran??? And he wanted $25 MILLION from the Gaetz family to do it? What????

The Matt Gaetz saga is getting more bizarre by the day. This interview, which Raheem analyzes, is evidence of that.

Make sure you’re subscribed on a podcast app and leave us a review!