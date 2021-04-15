Episode 37: James O’Keefe is Fundamental, and Must Be Defended (feat Matthew Tyrmand)

Raheem Kassam and Matthew Tyrmand (Project Veritas) break down the latest SUSPENSION that Twitter handed down: of James O’Keefe. 

