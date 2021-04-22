Episode 39: NAMED: The CCP Collaborating Reporters & Their Outlets.

PodcastEpisode 39: NAMED: The CCP Collaborating Reporters & Their Outlets.April 22, 2021Staff Writer Listen to The National Pulse podcast today. Raheem Kassam names and shames the “reporters” who have taken trips from the Chinese Communist Party. Make sure you’re subscribed on a podcast app and leave us a review! <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Do You Believe The Rumors of Rep. Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Underage Girls? *YesNoNot SureYour e-mail is required to confirm your vote. This is to stop spammers. If you use a fake email, your vote won't be counted.Email *Submit Staff Writer The National Pulse is a part of the American Principles Project. You May Also Like