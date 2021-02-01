Sign up for our Newsletter

Thousands Of Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Circulating in China

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccines have circulated in China.

As a result, police departments in Jiangsu, Beijing and Shandong have arrested more than 80 people in response to the over 3,000 doses said to be in the country.
According to reports, the Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of Public Security is investigating the cases.
Those charged “have been making huge profits by fulfilling saline solution into injectors to process and make fake coronavirus vaccines and selling them at a higher price,” local reports add.
Natalie Winters is a Senior Reporter at the National Pulse and producer of The National Pulse TV show.

