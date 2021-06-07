WATCH: Fauci Celebrates Lifting Gain-of-Function Research Ban, Reveals New Guidelines Not Followed By Wuhan Lab.

While celebrating the end of a moratorium on gain-of-function research, Dr. Anthony Fauci outlined new funding guidelines which the Wuhan Institute of Virology reportedly did not follow, according to recently released emails from Fauci.

“I don’t think this is going to be foolproof. Things are going to slip through,” he asserts about the new guidelines.

Speaking in January of 2018 at a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Advisory Council meeting, Fauci revealed the new framework to determine whether or not to fund projects practicing the controversial research. Gain-of-function research increases either the transmissibility, pathogenicity, or host range of a pathogen and is often described as “weaponization” of viruses.

In the clip, Fauci reacts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) lifting its “funding pause on gain-of-function research.

“So let me explain this a little because whenever this comes out there’s always a pushing back and forth from the press, so like “NIH is now going to do dangerous research.” No, actually, matter of fact it’s exactly the opposite,” he adds before revealing the new “P3” framework:

“So a framework has been now established to guide funding decisions on proposed research that might be anticipated to create, transfer, or use enhanced potential pandemic pathogens. The program, everybody has to have a neat, little name to it, this is called P3CO. So if you hear about P3CO, it’s potential pandemic preparedness care and oversight.”

References to the P3 framework also appear in a recent release of thousands of emails from Fauci, including a February 1st, 2020 email to NIAID Deputy Director Hugh Auchincloss:

“The paper you sent me says the experiments were performed before the gain of function pause but have since been reviewed and approved by NIH. Not sure what that means since Emily is sure that no Coronavirus work has gone through the P3 framework. She will try to determine if we have any distant ties to this work abroad.”

The academic paper attached to the e-mail is titled: A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence, which discussed how researchers in the United States and China were manipulating viruses to understand better how they might attach themselves to humans.