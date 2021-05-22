Fauci Flip Flops On COVID Origins, Now ‘Not Convinced’ Virus Developed Naturally.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who discredited the Trump administration’s claims that COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese lab, now insists he’s “not convinced” the virus has natural origins.

Fauci’s comments came during an interview with PolitiFact’s Katie Sanders as part of the Chinese Communist Party-linked company’s United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checking event.

“Are you still confident that it developed naturally,” Sanders questioned the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director.

“No, actually,” Fauci responded. He continued, adding he was “not convinced” that the virus has natural origins:

“No. I’m not convinced about that. I think that we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we find out to the best of our ability exactly what happened. Certainly, the people who investigated it say it likely was the emergence from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals, but it could have been something else, and we need to find that out. So, you know, that’s the reason why I said I’m perfectly in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus.”

Fauci’s newfound skepticism of COVID-19’s natural origins is at odds with his former stance on the issue. As a National Geographic article from May 2020 reveals:

“Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species,” Fauci says. Based on the scientific evidence, he also doesn’t entertain an alternate theory—that someone found the coronavirus in the wild, brought it to a lab, and then it accidentally escaped.

Mainstream media outlets spun the NIAID Director’s remarks as a rebuke of the Trump administration’s claims that COVID-19 was traceable to the Wuhan Institue of Virology.