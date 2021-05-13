WATCH: Fauci Says He’s ‘Trying To Hire’ Chinese Communist Party Officials, Researchers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was “trying to hire” Chinese Communist Party officials and scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, while lauding China’s investment in biomedical research.

The comments came during a 2017 Atlantic magazine “Examining Modern Medicine” event during a discussion with Steve Clemons, a journalist exposed by the National Pulse for taking trips to China from a Chinese Communist Party influence group in exchange for “favorable coverage.”

Inquiring with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director about the department’s funding, Clemons asks “are the Chinese doing more?”

“We had a visit that was that at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, we had a visit from the Vice Premier of China, the Director of the Chinese CDC, and the President of the Center for Advanced Medical Science in China, and they met with myself and a few others, Secretary Price, talking about just your question,” Fauci begins before discussing how the Chinese Communist Party is outspending the U.S. on bioresearch.

He praises China’s investment in biomedical research, while slamming the U.S. for not pouring more taxpayer cash into these same kind of experiments.

Referencing the Chinese Communist Party apparatchiks mentioned by Fauci, Clemons interjects and asks are “they thinking of hiring you?”

“I’m trying to hire them,” Fauci adds while laughing.

Repeatedly praising Fauci, Clemons inquires if the NIAID Director gets to “keep his job forever” and the length of his term. “Unlimited,” Fauci responds.