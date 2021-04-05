REVEALED: FBI Took “Tip” from “Journalist” Before Visiting Matt Gaetz’s Wheelchair-Bound, Veteran Ex-Staffer to discuss “Fabricated” Story.

A former staffer for Rep. Matt Gaetz held a press conference to diminish media rumors – which resulted in a visit with the Federal Bureau of Investigation – that he was aware of allegations the Florida congressman engaged in illegal activity.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. Neither I nor any member of his staff had knowledge of illegal activities,” Nathan Nelson said at the April 5th press conference in Florida.

Despite members on the media contacting him to claim his departure from the office was linked to Rep. Gaetz’s federal investigation, Nelson insisted the idea was “baseless,” adding he had planned to leave his position before the investigation and extortion plot became public knowledge. These media rumors led to two Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents questioning him at his house over Gaetz’s alleged involvement in illegal activities, which the sources spun as the impetus for Nelson’s resignation.

“Mr. Nelson said that because facts surrounding his departure were falsely reported, he believes the claims against Mr. Gaetz are also untrue,” The Washington Times added.

“This baseless claim against me leaves me further convinced that the allegations against Congressman Gaetz are likewise fabricated and an attempt to discredit a vocal conservative,” Nelson concluded.