MS-13 Gang Member, Child Sex Offender Attempt To Breach US Border.

Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona intercepted an MS-13 gang member and child sex offender attempting to breach the U.S. southern border.

Both illegal entry attempts occurred in the early morning of April 27th, according to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) press releases.

CBP reveals how a previously deported, active MS-13 gang member was discovered in a three-person group attempting to enter the U.S.:

Agents encountered the migrant as part of a group of three who illegally entered the United States east of the San Luis Port of Entry. Agents arrested the group and transported them to the Yuma station for identification and further processing.

Record checks conducted on the group revealed that Harry Williams Payes-Mejia, 46, is an active MS-13 gang member with previous removals from the U.S. Payes-Mejia has several felony convictions and served time in prison. He also has an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

CBP also intercepted a man convicted for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor:

At approximately 2 a.m., an agent patrolling the desert east of the San Luis Port of Entry, encountered a migrant trying to evade detection. The migrant was arrested and taken to the Yuma station for further processing.

Agents identified the migrant as Jorge Perez-Diaz, 58. Record checks conducted on Perez-Diaz revealed felony convictions for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, for which he served time in the Idaho State Penitentiary, and re-entry into the U.S. following a prior removal.