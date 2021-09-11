Gates Foundation Invests Millions In Chinese State-Run Firms.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation purchased over $20 million of stock in an investment fund principally backing Chinese state-owned companies.

Among the companies included in the foundation’s sizable new holding – Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. – are state-owned banks, energy companies, and manufacturers. The Gates Foundation Trust took the position on August 23rd, purchasing 1,100,000 shares at an average price of $21.

The largest holding in the fund is the state-owned commercial bank Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, which counts high-level Chinese Communist Party apparatchiks as its current and former executives. The partially state-owned China Merchants Bank is also one of the fund’s biggest holdings.

“We seek capital growth by investing in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges,” the fund summarizes.

State-owned companies including beverage maker Kweichow Moutai, China Yangtze Power, and China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmacy also rank in the fund’s top five largest investments.

The investment follows The National Pulse unearthing the Microsoft founder’s ties to Chinese state-run propaganda campaigns, including those obscuring the origins of COVID-19. Gates’s foundation has also collaborated extensively with Chinese state-run scientific organizations tied to the regime’s military.

He has also invested in Chinese state-run power companies flagged as military proxies of Beijing by the U.S. Department of Defense.


Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters is an Investigative Reporter at the National Pulse and contributor to The National Pulse podcast.

