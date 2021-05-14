House Republicans Intro Bill To Declassify ALL Wuhan Lab Leak Intel.

House Republicans introduced a bill that would require the Director of National Intelligence to declassify information pertaining to the origin of COVID-19, focusing on the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Introduced by Representative Mike Gallagher, the bill posits there is “reason to believe the COVID–19 pandemic may have originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” It would, therefore, require the “Director of National Intelligence to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID–19” – specifically the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The bill follows a Trump-era State Department fact sheet linking the virus to the Wuhan lab, requiring the declassification of “any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of COVID-19.

Among the areas of interest are joint activities conducted by the Wuhan Institue of Virology and the People’s Liberation Army, coronavirus research occurring at the lab, and any researchers at the facility who feel ill in Autumn 2019.

“Now we know certain facts, too, that stack up in favor of the lab leak hypothesis,” Gallagher said in an interview with Fox News. “There is the nature of the disease itself. If it were truly of zoonotic or animal origin, you would expect it to be most infectious in the host species, i.e. bats, less infectious in intermediate species like pangolins and least infections in humans,” Gallagher said.