Govt COVID “Expert” Is Actually a “Racial Equality” Activist, Not a Medical Doctor.

A doctor from the UK’s Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) actually specializes in “racial equality” and has no relevant medical qualifications. She is now criticizing the British government’s steps to remove the nation’s lockdown measures.

Dr. Zubaida Haque – a founding member of the Independent SAGE – has worked on “government-commissioned reports on welfare issues” and focuses on “racial equality,” according to the Telegraph.

Speaking during an interview for the Good Morning Britain television show, Dr. Haque indicated that she thinks the UK government is moving too fast out of COVID-19 lockdown.

“We didn’t pass test four — test four of the government’s roadmap said that if we think that there’s any further risk from new variants of concern, we should stall — they completely ignored that and have gone ahead,” Haque stated.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 “pandemic” and associated lockdowns, Haque has offered advice in numerous television interviews and newspaper columns on such subjects as vaccine passports, “financial support for low-paid workers needing to self-isolate,” and school reopening. She has “no medical, clinical, virological or epidemiological qualifications.”

The title of Haque’s PhD thesis was “Exploring the validity and possible causes of the apparently poor performances of Bangladeshi students in British secondary schools.”

She is currently employed by the Hamilton Commission, “an organisation set up by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton to improve the representation of black people in UK motorsport.”

Other members of Independent SAGE also publicly critiqued the UK’s “latest step towards freedom.”

Sir David King, Independent Sage’s chairman, stated: “When we set up Independent Sage we wanted to ensure that it was truly multi-disciplinary and fit for purpose when it comes to giving the best possible evidence based advice in relation to the pandemic. We are proud to have such a wealth of experience to call upon as required.

“Dr. Haque’s experience on inequality speaks for itself, her consistent championing of deprived communities across the country who are so disproportionately affected by this disease has shone through in the many reports we have produced.

“Dr. Haque and the whole group give up an extraordinary amount of time, free of charge, to contribute to Independent Sage simply because they believe it is the right thing to do. I remain immensely grateful for the inputs of all members.”