Over 50% of Likely Voters Call Biden a Flop on Foreign Policy.

Over 50 percent of likely U.S. voters consider President Joe Biden’s foreign policy a flop, according to a new Rasmussen Reports/The National Pulse poll.

Conducted less than a week after the conclusion of the G7 summit, the poll found that 39 percent of likely U.S. voters rated Biden as “poor” on his approach to foreign policy. An additional 14 percent rated the President “fair” in response to the question “how would you rate the way President Biden is handling foreign policy issues.”

Among independents, Biden was equally unpopular, with 13 percent of individuals who don’t affiliate with the Republican or Democratic party describing his performance as “fair” and 42 percent labeling his politicking as “poor.”

Just 25 percent of likely voters rated his approach as “excellent” despite the fact that Biden should still be experiencing a “honeymoon” period at the polls. The overwhelming lack of support for his posture on the world stage also persists despite Biden enjoying favorable coverage from mainstream media outlets – a bias clearly on display at the recent G7 summit.

