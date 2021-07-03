Health Official: Banning Public Gatherings Stops “Misinformation” Spread.

A Canadian health official stated on television that he believes Canada’s continued ban on large groups of people is not just to stop the spread of COVID-19, but also to stop the spread of “misinformation.”

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Nova Scotia, was answering questions when one caller asked why there is still an “injunction” against public gatherings.

“I’m wondering about the injunction banning public gatherings and whether there really is a need for such a far-reaching one given the trajectory we’re on now,” she queried.

Dr. Strang’s answer was awkward, to say the least.

“I think it’s still there,” he said, evidently referring to the risk incurred by public gathering. “Large numbers of people together, it, it can present some risk,” he continued. “We will–we’ll continue to look at that.”

Strang then added a further explanation:

“But I think the other purpose of the injunction is to, is to, prevent, you know, groups that are spreading–deliberately spreading–false information that can add by–can I say, create risk, the information itself, if listened to, creates risk to the public as well. So, and that’s–that certainly is a need to manage that misinformation campaign as well.”

The doctor has previously expressed his belief that public policies to address “root causes” are necessary for keeping Nova Scotians healthy, beyond simply healthcare measures. He said, “the health care system alone can’t create healthy communities or healthy people. Other systems and structures that affect our lives from the moment we wake up in the morning. . .have the greatest potential to change health outcomes.”

According to his website:

“We are working with our partners to help develop policies and create environments that allow all Nova Scotians to lead healthier lives. This means shifting our focus to address root causes and the social determinants of health, to minimize health inequities, and to have the most significant impact on the health of the population as a whole.”