High School Teacher With Antifa Flag in Classroom Praises Chinese Communist Party.

A public high school teacher in Sacramento, California was caught on video by Project Veritas admitting his attempts to indoctrinate students with Marxist ideology, particularly along the lines of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Cultural Revolution. “I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries,” he said.

Gabriel Gipe, who teaches AP Government at Inderkum High School, boasted on the video of teaching his students to absorb the radical ideologies of Antifa and the CCP’s Cultural Revolution, by scaring “the f*ck out of them.”

Gipe has a poster of Chinese Communist dictator Mao Zedong on the wall of his classroom. While admitting the CCP’s Cultural Revolution “ultimately failed,” because there were “excesses,” and people were shot who “shouldn’t have been,” still he asserted, “the cultural revolution [China] in the 60s was fixing the problem that came about after the economic one.”

“What can we do now to root out this culture that keeps perpetuating hyper-individualism, hyper-competitiveness, capitalist exploitation and consolidation of wealth…I do think that it’s important to understand that as an extension of an economic revolution, they [Chinese Communist Party] were changing the base, and then they went to change the superstructure. You cannot change one without the other. You can’t have cultural shifts without the economic shift, and vice versa.”

Gipe explains on camera that the same approach of the CCP Cultural Revolution should be applied to America, and praised Fred Hampton and Huey Newton of the Black Panther Party for adopting a “two-pronged system. . .You need propaganda of the deed — your economics — and cultural propaganda as well. You need to retrain the way people think.”

Gipe said he incentivized students to attend events linked with radical ideologies, boasting that his students’ ideologies are more leftist every year.

“I post a calendar every week…I’ve had students show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution, all sorts of things…When they go, they take pictures, write up a reflection — that’s their extra credit. . .So, they [students] take an ideology quiz and I put [the results] on the [classroom] wall. Every year, they get further and further left…I’m like, ‘These ideologies are considered extreme, right? Extreme times breed extreme ideologies.’ Right? There is a reason why Generation Z, these kids, are becoming further and further left.”

Gipe – a participant in his local Antifa group – further explained his reaction when a student complained about the Antifa flag he has hanging on his classroom’s wall. “Well, this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you,” Gipe said. “Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that this [Antifa flag] is antithetical to.”

He also explained his solution to what he sees as problems in America. “I think that for [left-wing] movements in the United States, we need to be able to attack both [cultural and economic] fronts. Right? We need to create parallel structures of power because we cannot rely on the state,” Gipe stated, before highlighting education as a propaganda avenue.

“Consistently focusing on education and a change of cultural propaganda. We have to hit both fronts. We have to convince people that this is what we actually need.”

Stunningly, Gipe also advocates for an armed revolution.

“Like, why aren’t people just taking up arms? Like why can’t we, you know — take up arms against the state?” Gipe said. “We have historical examples of that happening, and them getting crushed and being martyrs for a cause and it’s like — okay well, it’s slow going because it takes a massive amount of organization.”

Gipe confessed that he is not even the only teacher to have such beliefs at Inderkum High School. “There are three other teachers in my department that I did my credential program with — and they’re rad. They’re great people. They’re definitely on the same page.”