FAIL: Hunter Biden’s Book Sells Only 10k Copies In First Week.

hunter

Hunter Biden’s autobiography Beautiful Things sold just over 10,000 copies in its first week.

“It was edged out slightly in the rankings by ‘The Calcium Connection: The Little-Known Enzyme at the Root of Your Cellular Health,” The Daily Mail notes.

The 272-page autobiography written by the president’s son debuted at number 12 on the Publisher’s Weekly hardcover nonfiction chart after selling a meager 10,638 copies. The flop follows a massive press campaign, including Hunter Biden making appearances on BBC, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and twice on CBS News.

Natalie Winters is a Senior Reporter at the National Pulse and producer of The National Pulse TV show.


