After a life of lies and corrupt business deals with America’s adversaries, Hunter Biden is slated to lecture students at Tulane University for a “Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts” course.

The 10-week course, which focuses on “the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington D.C.,” follows a trail of controversial documents and pictures leaking from the president’s son’s hard drive.

Among the contents of the hard drive – reported on exclusively by The National Pulse – reveal Hunter Biden inking million-dollar contracts with Chinese Communist Party and trading off his father’s political power. The university appointment also follows stories leaking about Hunter Biden committing felonies while applying for a license for a gun, later disposed of in a trash can less than a mile from a high school.