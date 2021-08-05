Joe Biden’s Approvals Have Plummeted 14 Points in 6 Months.

New CNBC polling shows Joe Biden’s approval ratings dropping by 14 points in just six months.

“President Joe Biden is on the best presidential honeymoon going back at least to Bill Clinton in 1993,” CNBC crowed in February.

A special online edition of the CNBC All-America Economic Survey focusing on the Biden agenda finds his approval rating at a sky-high 62%, beating the first presidential ratings of Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. In fact, Biden’s initial rating is 18 points higher than Trump’s.

Yet, just half a year later those numbers have taken a stark downward shift.

“In the poll of 802 American adults nationwide, 48% approved of the job Biden is doing as president, up a point from the first quarter. But his disapproval numbers grew to 45% from 41%.”

Specifically, Biden is untrusted on the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic pessimism is on the rise.