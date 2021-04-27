Leaked Audio Reveals John Kerry Was Briefing Iran’s Terror Chiefs.

Leaked audio from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif reveals Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry appears to have briefed the Iranian regime.

Zarif was speaking with an economist, making remarks which were not intended for publication. The remarks were leaked to a London publication, however, and reported on later by The New York Times. Among the most important parts of the leaked audio is that John Kerry was apparently briefing Zarif, representative of a government inextricably tied with terrorism, on Israeli activity in Syria.

Zarif said John Kerry “informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times,” which caused great “astonishment” to Zarif.

In the audio, Zarif confesses the Revolutionary Guards Corps – a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) – “calls the shots in Iran,” ignoring and even “overruling” both advice and official government decisions.

Zarif further admits the assassination in Iraq of Maj. Gen. Qasem Suleimani, who was commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ “elite” Quds Force, under the Trump administration was “a major blow to Iran, more damaging than if it had wiped out an entire city in an attack.”

Zarif commented on Russian government efforts, in cooperation with Suleimani, to “sabotage the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.” He added a warning to his interviewer concerning the sensitivity of the information on Russian sabotage efforts on the nuclear deal; “You definitely can never release this part.”

The Biden regime, in recent talks, has been “aggressively” pushing Iran to reenter the Obama-era nuclear deal, ignoring Israel’s “fierce opposition” to the move. The leaked information that the terrorist Revolutionary Guards are essentially in charge in Iran may “damage Iran’s negotiating position,” however. As the leak indicates, Zarif, though Foreign Minister, essentially has no power.

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted to the leak on Twitter, noting, “Our Administration’s exquisite strike on Qasem Soleimani had a massive impact on Iran and the Middle East. You don’t have to take my word for it, ask @JZarif. President Biden still thinks it was a mistake.”