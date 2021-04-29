WATCH: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell on Jimmy Kimmel.

NewsWATCH: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell on Jimmy Kimmel.April 29, 2021Staff Writer My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about election fraud, Donald Trump, his life story, and more. WATCH: Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Who Is Your Preferred Republican for 2024? *Donald TrumpRon DeSantisNikki HaleyTom CottonRand PaulKristi NoemMike PenceMike PompeoJosh HawleyTim ScottTed CruzOtherYour e-mail is required to confirm your vote. This is to stop spammers. If you use a fake email, your vote won't be counted.Email *Submit Staff Writer The National Pulse is a part of the American Principles Project. You May Also Like View Post REVEALED: The Scientists “Debunking” the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Admit Being ‘Collaborators’ and Honorees of Chinese Communist Party. Natalie Winters View Post On Day 89, Biden’s White House Claimed They’re Not Flip-Flopping, You’re Just Having a Comprehension Problem. Staff Writer View Post On Day 80, Biden Reminded You Of How Smart He Is, And How Dumb YOU Are. Staff Writer