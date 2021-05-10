Voters Mailed Ballots With Incorrect Names, Faulty Instructions For Completion.

A municipal election in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania is experiencing a mix-up with thousands of mail-in ballots.

Of the 25,500 mail-in ballots requested so far, 2,700 have contained instructions meant for a different county.

“They said that their instructions told them they did not need to pay for postage. However their return envelope said they did need to pay for postage,” Chief clerk and chief registrar of the Lancaster County Board of Elections and Registration Commission Christa Miller said. The county attributes the mistake to the vendor Michigan Election Resources, which also sent ballots containing return envelopes with names differing from the intended recipient.

“We’re as unhappy as the voters are with what’s going on,” Miller said before revealing the office is still receiving and counting the tainted ballots.