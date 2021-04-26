Man Admits To Mail-In Ballot Fraud In 2020 Election.

A Florida man admitted to authorities he engaged in mail-in ballot fraud in the 2020 election.

“Allegedly, the father voted the son’s mail ballot,” Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson revealed in reference to 68-year-old Roland Bauer. Florida authorities said a man who moved out of the state seven years ago reported that someone posing as him requested, received, and submitted a ballot.

Bauer initially denied the charges, he eventually told investigators, “Yes, I basically got the thing, and I voted, but it didn’t make a difference.”

“I got the ballot and filled it out. I think I did it a week or two after I voted,” he continued before expressing he was “upset about the direction of the country.”