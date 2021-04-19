VIDEO: Maskless Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at D.C. Sports Event… Rummaging In Trash?

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been filmed maskless despite hectoring members of the public to mask up whenever they leave their homes. The video seen by The National Pulse also appears to show “AOC” rummaging through a bag on a trash can in Washington, D.C.’s Garfield Park.

The incident appears to have taken place just north of D.C.’s recently gentrified Navy Yard district, at Garfield Park. The park hosts volleyball matches on Sundays, which resumed in late March. The full video – obtained from a social media site – is below.

During the same month, AOC tweeted her disdain for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to end state-wide mask mandates. She said: “Repealing the mask mandate now endangers so many people, especially essential workers & the vulnerable,” before adding: “This endangers the entire country and beyond. We are in a pandemic… It’s dangerous.”

In December, the New York Congresswoman lashed out across the aisle: “Gee, maybe if the GOP hadn’t spent so much time undermining public faith in science, masks,& COVID itself, I wouldn’t have to weigh the potential misinfo consequences of what wld happen if leaders urged ppl to take a new vaccine that we weren’t taking ourselves!”

She added, in the same month: “Our job is to make sure the vaccine isn’t politicized the way masks were politicized. If you actually listened to your constituents, you’d hear a LOT about viral claims about repro health. Ppl have [question]s Leaders shld show we won’t ask others to do something we wouldn’t do ourselves.”

Our job is to make sure the vaccine isn’t politicized the way masks were politicized. If you actually listened to your constituents, you’d hear a LOT about viral claims about repro health.Ppl have ?s Leaders shld show we won’t ask others to do something we wouldn’t do ourselves — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 21, 2020

Now AOC is doing precisely the opposite of what she has asked others to do.

In a video clip posted to a social media site, AOC appears to be pictured maskless in public, and does not appear to be eating or drinking.

In a follow-up clip, she can be seen rifling through a bag placed on a trash can in the park.

The National Pulse is not a pro-masking news outlet – and certainly not outside in a park – but the hypocrisy surrounding a number of leading political figures and their coronavirus diktats deserves showcasing. Support our work holding power to account here.

Watch:

The National Pulse recently revealed how AOC was lying about her whereabouts and the danger she was in during the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Her “Big Lie” was broadcast around the world, only to be corrected by reporter Jack Posobiec.