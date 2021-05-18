GOP Leader McCarthy Opposes Commission Investigating January 6th “Insurrection.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy announced his opposition to a commission investigating the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Citing the Democrat’s refusal to investigate violent acts committed by their supporters and activists, he asserted that he “cannot support” the legislation that would create the supposedly bipartisan commission:

“The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021. Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation.”

Other critics of the commission have slammed the proposal as part of the Democrat’s efforts to keep the collapsing January 6th narrative alive. “While the Speaker has wasted time playing political games, numerous Congressional and intergovernmental agency efforts have picked up the slack,” McCarthy added in a statement.