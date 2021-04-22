Microsoft Partners With Chinese Military-Linked Huawei Spinoff.

Microsoft is providing Honor’s laptops, such as the MagicBook Pro, with its Windows 10 operating system. The December 2020 partnership was announced just one month after Honor was spun-off of Huawei, a Chinese Communist Party-linked telecommunications company heavily sanctioned by the Trump administration.

Therefore, Microsoft is skirting restrictions on U.S. tech companies from collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party by working with Honor, which retains comparable ties to the Chinese government.

Honor CEO Zhao Ming was “happy” with the deal, noting it “will see us team up with Microsoft worldwide,” and Xiang Ligang, Director of the Information Consumption Alliance, noted that Microsoft’s decision to partner with Honor will likely catalyze more American companies working alongside the company.

“With one US company partnering with Honor, more US companies are likely to be on board in the near future, which can better solve Honor’s supply chain issues,” he emphasized.