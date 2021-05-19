Misprints In Over 14,000 Mail-In Ballots Causes Multi-Day Delay In PA Election Results.

Thousands of mail-in primary ballots in a Pennsylvania election contained errors rendering them unable for scanning, forcing officials to launch a multi-day hand count of the votes.

“Elections officials said Michigan Elections Resources printed multi-sheet ballots in the wrong order, so the scanners are rejecting those ballots,” local media in Lancaster Country reported.

Discovered on Tuesday in the early morning, the error affected 14,000 mail-in ballots and will take three to four days to rectify.

“Those are being put in bins by themselves, the rejected bins. They will be put in a secure location and then hopefully starting Friday, as long as we can get the amount of people we’re going to need in order to do this, we’ll start to hand count those on Friday,” said Christa Miller, of the Lancaster County Board of Elections.

“Officials said election results from the polling places and the mail ballots that are able to be scanned will be posted after the polls close Tuesday night, but full results won’t be available until the hand count is completed,” local news added.