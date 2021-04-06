MLB Moves All-Star Game from 51% Black Georgia to 9.8% Black Denver (Which Already Has Voter ID).

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced on Friday that it would be relocating its 2021 Draft and Midsummer Classic from “diverse” Atlanta, Georgia, to overwhelmingly-white Denver, Colorado in response to Georgia’s legislature recently passing some voting reform laws.

The voting reform legislation is being compared by leftists to “Jim Crow” laws and the MLB responded to pressure to relocate its draft pick and all-star game from Georgia. The 2021 Draft and Midsummer Classic will now be held at Coors Field in Denver, home of the Colorado Rockies.This move is ironic, considering MLB relocated supposedly to show support for black Americans.

According to the US Census Bureau, Atlanta, Georgia, has a population that is 51.0 percent black. According to the same source, Denver, Colorado has a population that is only 9.8 percent black. These facts seem to indicate that, as usual, leftists activists and organizations such as MLB are only virtue-signaling rather than really trying to show constructive support for black Americans.

Furthermore, as the Daily Caller noted on Monday, Colorado law states that “campaign workers are allowed outside of polling places to offer water, snacks, and other items to voters who are waiting to vote,” but are not allowed to do so if they wear political branding.

Colorado also requires voter ID for in-person and absentee voting.

“All voters who vote at the polls must provide identification,” Colorado’s law states. “If you are voting by mail for the first time, you may also need to provide a photocopy of your identification when you return your mail ballot.”