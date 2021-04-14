Sixty-two percent of US Likely Voters believe that voter ID laws are not discriminatory, and 60 percent say that it is more important to prevent cheating in elections than to make it easier to vote, according to the results of a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

The telephone and online survey results, collected April 11-12, 2021, show only 29 percent of Likely Voters believe that photo ID requirements at polls are discriminatory against some voters, compared to 62 percent who say the requirements are not.

Furthermore, 51 percent think it “likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election,” of which 35 percent think it Very Likely.

The number of Republicans who think the 2020 presidential election affected by cheating is 74 percent, with 30 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of non-affiliated (with a major party) voters agreeing.

In November 2020, a Rasmussen survey found that 47 percent of voters overall believed that Democrats likely “stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots.” Furthermore, “An overwhelming majority of GOP voters believe Democrats cheated in 2020.”

The new survey asked Likely Voters if cheating prevention or further facilitating voting were more important.

Sixty percent say preventing cheating is more important, while only 37 percent say making voting easier is the more important. A mere 22 percent of those polled say it is too difficult to vote in the US currently, 34 percent say “it’s too easy to vote,” and 41 percent say the difficulty level to vote is “about right.”

When divided into parties, 61 percent of Democrats say facilitating voting is more important, but only 15 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of unaffiliated voters agree. 92 percent of those who think it’s “Very Likely” cheating affected the results of the 2020 presidential election say cheating prevention is the more important. 79 percent of voters who “strongly disapprove” of Biden agree that cheating prevention is more important than making voting easier, but only 17 percent of those who “strongly approve of Biden’s job performance” agree.

Breakdowns by ethnicity showed some surprising results: “Majorities of all racial groups – 59% of whites, 56% of Blacks and 63% of other minority voters – say it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections than to make it easier to vote. Likewise, majorities of all racial groups – 64% of whites, 59% of Blacks and 58% of other minority voters – reject the claim that voter ID laws discriminate against some voters.”

And an overwhelming majority of voters, 75 percent, say that “requiring voters to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote is necessary to ‘a fair and secure election process.'” This result comes hard on the heels of MLB moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, to Denver, Colorado, after Georgia passed legislation that requires (among other election integrity reforms) voter ID at polls. As the National Pulse reported, Colorado already requires voter ID at polls, meaning the MLB move was mere virtue-signaling. The Rasmussen poll proves that the majority of US Likely Voters agree with the reform the new Georgia legislation contains.