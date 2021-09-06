National Archives Places ‘Harmful Language Alert’ on Page Hosting U.S. Constitution.

The webpage of the U.S. National Archives that hosts the nation’s own Constitution has a “harmful language alert” for readers at the top of the page.

The alert now appears on many pages on the archives.org website, and links to a page entitled “NARA’s Statement on Potentially Harmful Content,” which they define as:

reflect racist, sexist, ableist, misogynistic/misogynoir, and xenophobic opinions and attitudes;

be discriminatory towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion, and more;

include graphic content of historical events such as violent death, medical procedures, crime, wars/terrorist acts, natural disasters and more;

demonstrate bias and exclusion in institutional collecting and digitization policies.

Bizarrely, the warning does not appear on a page about Jim Crow, which has no fewer than 6 uses of the word “n*gg*r.” Nor does it appear on a page with the word “k*ke.”

It does, however, appear on the page of the U.S. Constitution: