podcast

Episode 63: ‘In Trump Time‘ – Peter Navarro GOES OFF on Fraudster Fauci!

Start

Dr. Peter Navarro joins Raheem Kassam to preview his BOMBSHELL new book, “In Trump Time” detailing the fecklessness and criminal behavior of Anthony Fauci and other actors during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Navarro holds NOTHING back.

Fund Real News

Also – where’s Raheem been, and why? He tells you in this special show.

Make sure you’re subscribed (it’s free!) on a podcast app and leave us a review!

In Trump Time: Peter Navarro

Get ‘In Trump Time’: bit.ly/pulsepodcast

Support The National Pulse: http://www.fundrealnews.com

Get on GETTR: http://www.gettr.com


Staff Writer

The National Pulse is a part of the American Principles Project.

You might be interested in