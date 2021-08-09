New Ashli Babbitt Docs Show Fingerprints Sent to D.C. Govt Official, Email Returned with Chinese Characters.

Documentation just obtained by Judicial Watch confirm that a request to cremate Ashli Babbitt’s body was submitted by the Chief Medical Examiner only two days after having obtained custody of the body, and further reveal that Babbitt’s fingerprints, emailed to an alleged government worker on January 6, caused the return of Microsoft “undeliverable” messages in Chinese characters.

The 1160 pages of documentation contain numerous revelations about the actions of government officials following the homicide shooting of unarmed Air Force veteran Babbitt by an unidentified law enforcement officer at the Capitol on January 6. The documents come from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Washington, D.C., and prove that OCME submitted a request to obtain permission to cremate Ashli Babbitt just two days after having custody of the body, an application labeled “completed successfully” on January 8. Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Francisco Diaz, based on the “high profile nature” of Babbitt’s case, further requested the creation of a limited access, secure electronic file for the records concerning Babbitt.

As early as January 6 itself, an OCME official was emailing Babbitt’s fingerprints, which were forwarded to someone with the result that “undeliverable” messages apparently in Chinese characters were returned.

The unarmed Babbitt had been attempting to climb into the Capitol through a “broken interior window. . .outside the Speaker’s Lobby off the House Floor” at the time of the shooting. According to videos from the same time, several law enforcement officers are reportedly able to be seen standing amidst the same crowd of protestors in which Babbitt was.

Judicial Watch obtained the documentation through its lawsuit concerning two April 8, 2021 FOIA requests submitted to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Metropolitan Police Department “for records related to Babbitt’s death.” Among the revelations of the documents are:

“On January 8, 2021, at 7:13 p.m., an application to cremate the body of Babbitt is labeled ‘completed successfully.’ Copies of the permit are sent to OCME officials. . .On January 13, 2021, Dr. Francisco Diaz emailed Chief Medical Examiner/Deputy Mayor Roger Mitchell with the note, ’21-00106 [Babbitt’s case number]: COD-Gunshot wound to left anterior shoulder. MOD-Homicide.’ Note: COD is ‘Cause of Death’ and MOD means ‘Manner of Death.'”

Therefore, Babbitt’s death was determined to be a homicide as early as January 13, but the OCME did not actually release the cause of death or manner of death for Babbitt until April 7, 2021.

The details regarding the messages apparently written in Chinese characters, consequent on the emailing of Babbitt’s fingerprints, are:

“On January 6, 2021, at 7:42 p.m., OCME official Jamie Spann emailed a scanned file called ’21-00106 [Babbitt’s number] FBI Submission Form’ to Grant Greenwalt, Manager of the Crime Scenes Sciences unit of the DC Department of Forensic Sciences, as well as someone with the email address spc@leo.gov, and copying medical examiners Francisco Diaz and Jennifer Love, asking, ‘Please run the attached prints.’ This document contained Ashli Babbitt’s fingerprints.

Greenwalt forwards the request to David Chumbley, an officer of the DC Police Department. Chumbley forwards the prints from his iPhone at 8:06 p.m. on January 6 to someone identified as Jamese Kororma within the DC government. The email sent to ‘Jamese Kororma’ resulted in multiple Microsoft ‘undeliverable’ messages being returned, written in what appear to be Chinese characters.”

The documents further show that there was in fact FBI involvement in Babbitt’s case. Records for “Ashli Elizabeth Pamatian aka A. Babbitt,” originally called an “Unidentified female,” include a “copy of an FBI fingerprint submission card, a State Department visa check record ‘for identification purposes,’ and a separate FBI fingerprint submission card that indicated that the ‘Official Taking Fingerprints’ in the Babbitt case was ‘E. Betts.'”

Babbitts murderer’s name has still not been made public by official sources.