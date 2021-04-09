NYT Journalist Erases ENTIRE Twitter After National Pulse Unearths Posts Admitting ‘Working’ For The Chinese Communist Party.

New York Times Director of Cinematography and visual journalist erased his entire Twitter history following a National Pulse exposé that unearthed posts where he admitted to “working” for the Chinese Communist Party.

Kessel, a former creative director at the state-run outlet China Daily and freelancer with clients including China’s Ministry of Information, also insisted working for the communist “regime” had its benefits.

Kessel’s verified account now displays “0 tweets.” As of late 2020, Kessel had over 23,000 posts on the platform.

Among the now-deleted tweets, which have been archived by The National Pulse, are posts where Kessel describes himself as “psyched” to redesign China Daily.

While working for China Daily, Kessel tweeted several times about he was “working for” and “getting paid” by the Chinese Communist Party.

“Sometimes working for the PRC has its benefits :),” he tweeted in July 2010.

And in November 2009 he tweeted “you know you work for the PRC when the first word that comes to your mind when asked to describe your work place is ‘harmonious.’

Kessel also praised China’s “National Day” holiday, which commemorates the Chinese Communist Party takeover of the country, as “VERY COOL.”