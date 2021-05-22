Obama Campaign Aide To Lobby For Chinese Communist Party-Owned Energy Company.

Jonathan McCollum, a former Obama campaign aide, is registered to lobby the U.S. federal government on behalf of a Chinese Communist Party-owned energy company.

Now the Chair of Federal Government Relations at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron (DHC) LLP, McCollum previously worked on several Democratic party campaigns including former President Barack Obama’s 2008 run. His professional bio also reveals he served as a legislative correspondent to anti-Trump Senator Gordon Smith and his former stint at the New Hampshire Democratic Party:

“Working for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, he managed two statewide races, a mayoral race, and over thirty municipal campaigns. His accomplishments in New Hampshire led him to become a Regional Field Director and Political Advisor to the Obama Campaign in 2007. In this role, Mr. McCollum handled media relations, managed staff, coordinated volunteer bases, organized events, and gathered political endorsements. He travelled across the country during the 2008 Presidential Primary and managed five counties for the Obama Campaign in Central and South Florida during the General Election.”

Now, McCollum is working on behalf of UNIPEC, a “wholly-owned subsidiary of China International United Petroleum and Chemical Co. Ltd.” and “trading arm” of Chinese state-owned SINOPEC, according to Foreign Agent Registration Ac (FARA) filings.

As the May FARA filing notes, 84 percent of UNIPEC’S parent company is “owned by SINOPEC Group, a People’s Republic of China state-owned company.”

“The period of this agreement shall be for a 12-month term commencing on May 1, 2021 and concluding on April 31, 2022 for a fee of $17,500 per month,” the agreement reads.

Among the services McCollum’s firm will provide UNIPEC with are arranging meetings with U.S. government officials, including individuals in the Biden White House:

“DHC was retained by UNIPEC America, Inc. for government relations consulting to provide regular updates and insights into policy and regulations related to commodities and trade. As part of the representation, DHC may schedule meetings with Congressional and/or Administration staff if requested by UNIPEC America, Inc. […] Representation may also include meetings before the United States Congress, Executive Branch and Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government to discuss and understand regulations and policy related to commodities trading.”