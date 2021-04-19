FLASH: Capitol Police Officer Sicknick ‘Died of Natural Causes’, Medical Examiner Admits.

Capitol Hill police officer Brian Sicknick – who the media and Democrats first claimed was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher, then claimed was killed by bear spray – suffered two strokes and died of natural causes, a medical examiner has declared.
Even the Washington Post, which peddled the conspiracy theory about Sicknick’s death, was forced to admit the facts on Monday afternoon following a new report:
Revolver.news also carried some of the most compelling and extensive investigations disproving the “official” story, in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
On January 10th, just three days after Sicknick’s death, The National Pulse reported the views of his family, who begged for his death to not be politicized. The left politicized his death anyway.
On February 6th, we published a buried lede from inside CNN’s own reporting, which suggested the “official” cause of death narrative – the fire extinguisher bludgeoning – was not true.
On February 14th our reporting caused the New York Times to correct their record of events.
That same day we published exclusive analysis of the case by lawyer Thomas Farnan, entitled: “The Insurrection Lie.”
On March 2nd, we revealed how the FBI was attempting to cover up the real cause of death, likely because they knew then what we know now: the entire narrative surrounding Sicknick’s death was a malicious hoax which brought anguish to many, in the hopes of alienating and maligning Donald Trump and his supporters.