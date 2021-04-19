FLASH: Capitol Police Officer Sicknick ‘Died of Natural Causes’, Medical Examiner Admits.

Brian Sicknick passed away following the riot at the Capitol

Capitol Hill police officer Brian Sicknick – who the media and Democrats first claimed was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher, then claimed was killed by bear spray – suffered two strokes and died of natural causes, a medical examiner has declared.

Even the Washington Post, which peddled the conspiracy theory about Sicknick’s death, was forced to admit the facts on Monday afternoon following a new report:

Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after he confronted rioters at the Jan. 6 insurrection, the District’s chief medical examiner has ruled.

The ruling, released Monday, likely will make it difficult for prosecutors to pursue homicide charges in the officer’s death. Two men are accused of assaulting Sicknick by spraying a powerful chemical irritant at him during the siege.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, said the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries.

The medical examiner noted Sicknick was among the officers who engaged the Capitol mob and said “all that transpired played a role in his condition.”

The National Pulse was one of the first (and only) media outlets to question the “official” narrative being spun by the left about Officer Sicknick, while far left websites like Media Matters – used by the New York Times for research – made hay (and cash) over the conspiracy theories surrounding his death.

Revolver.news also carried some of the most compelling and extensive investigations disproving the “official” story, in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

On January 10th, just three days after Sicknick’s death, The National Pulse reported the views of his family, who begged for his death to not be politicized. The left politicized his death anyway.

On February 6th, we published a buried lede from inside CNN’s own reporting, which suggested the “official” cause of death narrative – the fire extinguisher bludgeoning – was not true.

On February 14th our reporting caused the New York Times to correct their record of events.

That same day we published exclusive analysis of the case by lawyer Thomas Farnan, entitled: “The Insurrection Lie.”

On March 2nd, we revealed how the FBI was attempting to cover up the real cause of death, likely because they knew then what we know now: the entire narrative surrounding Sicknick’s death was a malicious hoax which brought anguish to many, in the hopes of alienating and maligning Donald Trump and his supporters.

Raheem Kassam is the Editor-in-Chief of the National Pulse, and former senior advisor to Brexit leader Nigel Farage. Kassam is the best-selling author of 'No Go Zones' and 'Enoch Was Right', a co-host at the War Room: Impeachment podcast, a Lincoln fellow at the Claremont Institute, and a fellow at the Bow Group think tank. Kassam is an academic advisory board member at the Institut des Sciences Sociales, Economiques et Politiques in Lyon, France. He resides in Washington, D.C.


