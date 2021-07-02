‘Stomp Him’: Olympic Athlete Turning Back On Flag Has History of Racist Tweets Against Whites, Asians, Mexicans AND Made Rape Jokes.

Gwen Berry – the Olympic track and field athlete who recently made headlines for turning her back to the American flag during an awards ceremony – has an extensive Twitter history of racist, anti-white posts.

Berry, whose participation in the U.S. Olympic trials for hammer throwing led to a viral photo of her turning her back to the flag, has also used her platform to advocate for left-wing causes including racial and social justice.

“Berry has become one of the most outspoken leaders in the sport fighting to bring awareness to issues of social injustice in the United States,” her personal bio boasts.

The National Pulse can now reveal several posts from Berry’s Twitter account containing racist comments against at odds with the issues she purports to combat.

“This lil white boy being bad as hell!! I would smack his ass then stomp him!! Smh #whitepplKids hella disrespectful,” she tweeted in 2011. Berry has also asserted that “white ppl” run their “damn mouths too much” and are “sooo retarded when they are drunk” among other unkind generalizations about the race:

In addition to anti-white posts, Berry has also made posts with negative references to Chinese people and “Mexicans”:

Berry has also tweeted a “shoutout” to all the “female that’s gon get drunk, get recked by 4 dudes, then cry rape this weekend” and that she was “about to rape” her lunch: