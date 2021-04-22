Over 1 in 3 Americans Rejecting Coca-Cola After Georgia Voter Integrity Interference.

Over one third of Americans say they are less likely to drink Coca-Cola following the company’s interference in the debate surrounding voter integrity laws passed in the state of Georgia.

Rasmussen conducted the poll between April 15 and 18, 2021.

Respondents were asked several questions, including, “Is it a good idea or a bad idea for corporations to become involved in political controversies?”

Overall, 62 percent of respondents said that it was a “bad idea,” with only 20 percent saying it was a “good idea,” and 17 percent saying they were “Not sure.”

When asked if they had ever boycotted a company over “political issues,” 52 percent of those polled said “No,” while 41 percent replied “Yes.”

The third and last question on the survey asked: “After the Georgia legislature enacted a new election law requiring voter ID, Coca-Cola was one of the companies that publicly condemned the law. Does that make you more or less likely to purchase Coca-Cola products?”

Over a third of the respondents – 37 percent – said that they were “Less likely” to purchase Coca-Cola products due to the company’s interference.

A fourth – 25 percent – said that they were “More likely” to purchase Coca-Cola, while 30 percent said it “does not make much difference” and eight percent were unsure.