BREAKING: PA County Judge Says Republican Ballots Cannot Be Scanned.

A Pennsylvania county is experiencing issues scanning Republican ballots during local elections and primary races, according to officials.

“Chris Varney, Judge of Elections says they were initially under the impression that it was a problem with all ballots, but then determined it was only a problem with Republican ballots,” local news reported. The election official was unaware how many other precincts were experiencing the same issue, but noted it was occurring in numerous locations across Fayette County.

The Fayette County Bureau of Elections confirmed the reports of precincts across the county rendered unable to scan ballots.

“The solution provided by Fayette County officials was to collect ballots from voters and store them in the back of voting machines — but not to scan any of them to ensure the process was handled in a fair manner,” reports added.