WATCH: Daszak Admits ‘Faking’ $7 BILLION Pandemic Grant Costs at Obama White House Meeting.

Peter Daszak – a chief architect of the disinformation campaign surrounding COVID-19’s origins – admitted to “faking” figures while soliciting Obama administration funding for his Chinese Communist-linked EcoHealth Alliance group.

Daszak, who was removed from the Lancet committee due to countless conflicts of interest with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, made the comments while speaking on a June 2020 episode of the show “This Week In Virology.”

The full video follows this article.

“I gave a talk at a government meeting, and the OSTP, the Office of Science and Technology Policy, Director was there from the White House, Franca Jones,” Daszak begins while outlining his efforts to identify and sequence all viruses with pandemic potential.

“I kind of faked it a little bit. I said, look, I’ve got a piece of paper here with a number,” he continues before appearing to backtrack: “I did actually… we just calculated the day before.”

“So I had this piece of paper, and I kind of pulled it out and it says ‘it will only cost 7 billion dollars,’ and I saw her write down the number. I thought wow, this isn’t so crazy,” he added.

Commander Franca Jones – who is listed on the White House visitor logs reviewed by The National Pulse – was the director of medical programs for the Department of Defense’s chemical and biological defense program.

Under Jones’s tenure, the Defense Department shipped live anthrax spores to labs in several U.S. states and military bases.

EcoHealth Alliance – a Fauci-funded group led by Daszak – likely executed these ambitions through its collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on collecting samples of “killer” bat coronaviruses. Subsequent studies led to a “lab-made coronavirus” that could “infect human cells” with “pandemic potential,” according to the journal Nature.

While the date of Daszak’s OSTP is not specified, White House visitor logs reveal that he met with the Medical Director of the Defense Department’s Chemical and Biological Defense Program Franca Jones on February 21st, 2013. The 6-hour meeting preceded an August 29th, 2013 “keynote” address from Daszak at an OSTP event, according to an EcoHealth Alliance tweet.