Philly Schools Just Put George Floyd ‘Murder’ & “Pyramid of Hate” into Kindergarten Curriculum.

Philadelphia Public Schools are implementing discussion about George Floyd’s “murder” and theories that America is built on a “pyramid of hate” into Kindergarten through second-grade curricula.

Leaked documents from the city’s Office of School Climate and Culture obtained by Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Christopher Rufo also allege American culture culminates in “genocide.”

A mock lesson plan for students in Kindergarten through second grade reveals teachers are required to address the death of George Floyd in the classroom. “Talk with others about what happened to George Floyd and the goals of the Black Lives Matter Movement,” the document suggests before also encouraging teachers to push their students to “write a letter […] about racial disparities in the criminal justice system” and “get involved in local activism.”

The lesson plan aimed at students as young as four years old also has teachers use a “social story” presentation about Floyd containing slides referencing the races of individuals involved:

Another slide posits “for many years, some police officers have hurt African Americans”:

Teachers are also encouraged to discuss the “Pyramid of Hate,” which alleges that “our society” is built on “biased attitudes,” “systemic discrimination,” and “bias-motivated violence,” which can lead to “genocide.”