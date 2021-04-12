POLITICO: Gaetz ‘Investigation’ Has No Evidence, Only Anonymous Allegations… New WhatsApp Texts Implicate Ex-Friend, Not Congressman.

A new report from POLITICO appears to confirm that Congressman Gaetz still has no named accusers, and that his one-time friend Joel Greenberg may have been attempting to pull others into the investigation to save himself.

Specifically, the POLITICO report admits:

The congressman has not been charged and so far no evidence has surfaced against him beyond anonymous allegations he had sex with a minor or paid for prostitutes.

The feds were closing in. And Rep. Matt Gaetz’s friend, Joel Greenberg, was in a panic.

The Florida county tax collector was five days away from a federal indictment for sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old — the same one Gaetz is now being investigated over — so Greenberg reached out to mutual friends on Aug. 14 last year and tried to enlist them in his defense, according to a WhatsApp chat shared with federal investigators and obtained by POLITICO.

He fumed that the prosecutor should be fired. He suspected that a political consultant “was the rat here.” He fretted that investigators had combed through his Venmo cash app history, fearing it led them to the former teen at the center of the case.

Greenberg also said he was paying the legal fees for the woman, who is now 20 years old.

The WhatsApp messages shed light on key aspects of the scandal consuming the Florida Republican congressman and close ally of President Donald Trump — and on the state of mind of the man Gaetz once called his “wingman” as he sought to manage the fallout.

