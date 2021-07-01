POLL: 81% Believe China Owes Reparations for COVID-19 Spread.

As pressure mounts on the Chinese Communist Party over the origins of COVID-19, a whopping 81 percent of survey respondents have agreed that China owes the world “reparations” from the disease.

In a large National Pulse reader poll, which faced an attempted hijacking from Chinese Communist bots, just 11 percent said they believed the CCP did not owe reparations for the virus and its impacts on the world economy. Eight percent were unsure.

Over 13,000 people voted in the survey:

In mid June, a significant spike in activity – including attempts to insert malicious code into The National Pulse website – reflected a wider attempt to change the poll results:

This e-mail and same IP voted over 20,000 times in our poll, asking, "Does China owe reparations for COVID?" The fake responses accounted for almost 50% of the votes, and also tried to insert malicious code into The National Pulse website. Nice try, Xi Jinping. You dumb dumb. pic.twitter.com/hFRy2nIACt — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 29, 2021

The news comes as Australian researchers claimed the virus is best adapted not for bats or pangolins, but for humans.

“The computer modelling found the virus’s ability to bind to the bat ACE2 protein was poor relative to its ability to bind human cells,” said Flinders University epidemiologist and vaccine researcher Professor Nikolai Petrovsky.

“This argues against the virus being transmitted directly from bats to humans.”