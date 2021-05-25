Poll: Most Brits Want Harry and Meghan to Put a Sock in It.

More than half of British people polled want to hear less from Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a Newsweek poll.

The survey, conducted by Redfield & Wilton on behalf of Newsweek, quizzed 1,500 British adults last Wednesday.

The poll found that 54 percent of respondents said “they would prefer to hear less about” Harry and Meghan, while just 18 percent “wanted to hear more.” Nineteen percent stated “they wanted to hear about the same amount” as they hear now.

The numbers change considerably based on age group, however. In the 18 to 24-year-old demographic, 46 percent said that they wished to hear more from Harry and Meghan, while only 19 percent said they “wished to hear less.”

Among 35 to 44-year-olds, only 12 percent expressed a wish to hear more from the couple, while 56 percent wished to hear less. And, in the over-65 age group, only 11 percent said they would like to hear more from the couple, while an overwhelming 71 percent wanted to hear less.

Thirty-nine percent of those polled said that “they disapprove of… Harry speaking publicly about his Royal upbringing,” while 36 percent approve of Harry’s speaking of it.

This poll follows on a series of interviews in which Harry and Meghan slammed the British Royal Family, making a number of allegations.

Harry and Meghan’s recent complaints and allegations do not seem to be sitting well with the British people. Fifty percent of Brits believe that Harry and Meghan should lose all of their Royal titles, while only 31 percent–less than a third–believe they should not, according to the Newsweek poll.