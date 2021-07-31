Poll Reveals Jan 6 Committee Cry Babies Undermined Support for Their Own ‘Investigation’.

Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 investigation lost even more support among Americans, with Trump being held less responsible for the events in question following the tear-filled testimonies of Capitol Police officers attacked on January 6 during this week’s emotive hearing, according to a poll from Morning Consult.

Support for the House probe has been steadily declining among voters affiliated with all political parties. In June, the poll registered 66 percent support for the Jan. 6 investigation. Last week support fell to 58 percent. After the Capitol Police testimony of this past week, support amongst American voters fell to 53 percent.

“Four out of five Democrats were in favor, while only a quarter of Republicans were, along with half of independents.”

Forty-nine percent of those polled said that they had watched some or all of the committee hearing on Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appointed every member of the investigation committee, including anti-Trump Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Leading up to the probe, Pelosi took a “risky and unprecedented step” by rejecting two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) appointments to the committee, Reps. Jim Jordon of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana. Banks and Jordon, both Trump supporters, were rejected by Pelosi with the claim they would hurt the “integrity of the investigation.”

“In response, McCarthy pulled all five of his GOP picks off the panel, leaving only Cheney and Kinzinger, both avowed enemies of Trump, as the sole Republicans, allowing Democrats to call the effort bipartisan.”

Pelosi’s efforts to blame Donald Trump for the January 6 events at the US Capitol are not taking effect, however, according to the poll. While 61 percent of voters held Trump responsible for January 6 in June, only 56 percent now say the same.

Members of the investigation effort, including Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), have promised “swift action” in order to subpoena witnesses, with subpoenas possibly even for Republican members of Congress and officials of the Trump administration. The committee had originally hoped that the probe’s “opening hearing, with its at times searing and heartfelt testimony from the officers,” would increase support for the probe and inspire more voters to “demand answers.” Instead, the polling shows that the probe is rapidly losing support and credibility.

“Thursday’s poll continues a downward trend in multiple surveys, with both CBS News and Rasmussen reporting declining interest in the investigation just days before the hearing.”

The National Pulse’s Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam wrote this week about how the January 6 committee was a “national embarrassment” and an “unadulterated farce,” as a clear “partisan persecution” of the Democrats’ political opponents. The polls show that American voters agree more and more with that assessment.