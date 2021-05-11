WATCH: Project Veritas Humiliates CNN White House Reporter Jeremy Diamond.

An undercover Project Veritas journalist repeatedly questioned CNN White House Correspondent Jeremy Diamond about his network’s admission to using “propaganda” against Republicans such as Donald Trump.

Diamond, however, failed to answer a single question posed by Project Veritas, instead fleeing to his car while in a parking garage.

“Why do you use propaganda to promote fear and lies,” the journalist asks Diamond before inquiring whether or not he’s allowed to report anything CEO Jeff Zucker disagrees with.

Diamond’s humiliation follows Technical Director Charlie Chester admitting the network openly engages in “propaganda” and “fear” to drive ratings and keep their audience engaged.