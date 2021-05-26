Sanders Surrogate: ‘Stop Condemning Anti-Semitism, Terrorism.’

Bernie Sanders national surrogate American Zahr called for his supporters to “stop condemning” anti-semitism and terrorism amidst violence in Israel and Gaza.

Zahr was a national surrogate for Sanders presidential bid, introducing the candidate at a 2020 rally in Dearborn, Michigan. He has also donated to “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib’s 2018 congressional campaign and served as an adjunct professor at the University of Detroit’s law school.

In the nearly minute-long video posted to Twitter, Zahr calls on his supporters to “stop condemning” anti-semitism and terrorism.

“This is a message to all the activists and leaders out there that are condemning anti-semitism and condemning terrorism right now. Stop it! Stop,” he asserts.

Zahr continues:

You are not helping, alright? You are playing their games. It’s a distraction. We’ve been condemning anti-semitism for 20, 30, 40 years. If they didn’t believe us by now, stop it. Stop it. Just stop it. It doesn’t help. Today they took out an ad in The New York Times saying that Gigi and Bella Hadid are in favor of a second Holocaust. Stop it. They’re playing games. Don’t condemn shit. We have a cross sectional, intersectional movement that is winning, and they are scared, and they are freaking out, so they are trying to distract you all. Stop it. Stop it. Stay focused. Say free, free Palestine and nothing else. I love you all. I’m proud of you all. We’re winning. Stay focused, and I’ll see you soon.



WATCH: