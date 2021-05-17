BREAKING: Supreme Court To Hear “Challenge” To Roe v. Wade.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear a major challenge to the Roe v. Wade 1973 ruling on abortion.

Announced on Monday, the case would decide if states can ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and also potentially challenge Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The justices announced they would hear an appeal from Mississippi that urges the court to “reconsider the bright-line viability rule,” which renders states unable to prohibit abortions until the time a fetus is capable of living on its own. Documents reveal the first question is “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.”